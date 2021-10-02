Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,782 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 536.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.