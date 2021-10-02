EOSDT Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $3,668.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00105642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00144616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,683.51 or 1.00042643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.79 or 0.06799356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars.

