Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after buying an additional 764,000 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 114,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period.

Shares of IHAK opened at $43.90 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

