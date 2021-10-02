Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 772.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGIO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.34 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

