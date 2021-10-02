Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. Momo’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup cut their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

