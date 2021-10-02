Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $366,000 Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $617.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

