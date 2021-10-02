Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

