Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 282.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

