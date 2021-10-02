Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 150,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

RQI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

