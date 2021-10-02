Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 342.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

