Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the August 31st total of 823,600 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ENVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Enveric Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.