Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Products boasts an extensive network of pipelines that spreads across nearly 50,000 miles and connects to every major U.S. shale play. Almost 80% of the partnership’s pipeline contracts with shippers have been extended for 15 to 20 years, which should help generate steady cash flow. The firm is well-positioned to generate additional cash flow from under-construction growth capital projects worth $3.1 billion. Of the total amount, $1.1 billion worth of assets are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2021. It is strongly committed to returning cash to shareholders. However, significant exposure to debt capital can affect its financial flexibility. Also, the drop in fees and transportation volumes from the South Texas oil pipeline is hurting the partnership’s profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

