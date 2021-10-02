Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Down 2.1%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) shares dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 3,075,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,324% from the average daily volume of 216,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENGIY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, started coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

