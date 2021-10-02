Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
EPAC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 389,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
