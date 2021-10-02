Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 389,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.