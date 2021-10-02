Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

WIRE opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $102.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

