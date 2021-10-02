Enbridge’s (ENB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.18.

ENB opened at C$50.55 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

