Elysian Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Elysian has a market capitalization of $335,699.67 and approximately $168,560.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00235960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013088 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

