Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.39.

Several research firms have commented on EFN. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

EFN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.76. 634,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,902. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$235.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

