Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,409. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

