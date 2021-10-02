Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 94.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 995,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,693 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $34,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

