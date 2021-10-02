Einsteinium Hits Market Cap of $9.33 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00349006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,026,568 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

