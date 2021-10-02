Edward J. Dulac III Sells 19,460 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FATE opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,942,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

