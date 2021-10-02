EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.96.

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

