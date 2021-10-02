ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the August 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.25. 373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECNCF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

