Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 187.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of AYRWF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,011. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

