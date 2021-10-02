Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,077. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 162,816 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

