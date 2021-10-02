EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.75.

NYSE:EGP opened at $169.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

