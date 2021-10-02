Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

ESTE stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $748.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

