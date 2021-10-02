Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

DNLM stock traded down GBX 57 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,365 ($17.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,933. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,366.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,402.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

