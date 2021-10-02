Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on November 26th

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DIG stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 314.36. The firm has a market cap of £466.72 million and a P/E ratio of -175.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 238.96 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.
About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust
