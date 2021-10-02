Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $412.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.