Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Duke Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.