Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 303.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ducommun worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 44.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 92.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $51.33 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $611.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

