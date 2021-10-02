DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.08.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

