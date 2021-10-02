DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE DTM opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.54.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

