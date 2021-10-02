DRW Securities LLC Invests $204,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

