Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 241.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,235 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after buying an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after buying an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

