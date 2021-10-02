DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $109,009.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,617.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $540.03 or 0.01134115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00467706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00292143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

