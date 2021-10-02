Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNS opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

