Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

