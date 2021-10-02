Douglas Kass Buys 10,500 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aspen Group alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Kass acquired 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00.

Aspen Group stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 505,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.