Dora Factory Trading Down 0.4% This Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and $9.24 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.37 or 0.00013292 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00240215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

