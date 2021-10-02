DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 167.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 161.00.

DNBBY has been the subject of several other reports. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.