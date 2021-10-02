dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, an increase of 414.7% from the August 31st total of 170,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE DMYI traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $9.20. 6,513,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMYI. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $13,424,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the second quarter valued at about $9,726,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $5,924,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $5,821,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMYI. Westpark Capital started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

