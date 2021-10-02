Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $358.18 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of ASML worth $358,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 12,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in ASML by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $741.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $814.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.