Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $347.29 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,850,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $347,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $30.36 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.