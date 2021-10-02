Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,971,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,607,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Ford Motor worth $400,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

