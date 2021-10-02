Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041,521 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 63,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $331,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 274,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 230,293 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

NYSE PXD opened at $174.68 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

