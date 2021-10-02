Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 65,261 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of The Travelers Companies worth $467,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

