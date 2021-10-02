Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $432,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,751,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

